Indore: Man with stolen mobike arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man with a stolen bike was arrested by the Juni Indore police station staff on Tuesday. The police claimed that the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the theft.

According to the police, a person lodged a complaint on Monday stating that his bike had been stolen from his house. The police checked the CCTVs in the area and found a suspect with the bike.

The police searched for him and managed to arrest him from the area. The accused was identified as Yashir Khan of the Juni Indore area. The stolen bike was also recovered from him. Further investigations into the case are underway.