Indore: Man, wife found dead in different rooms of their house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was found dead in their house under Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Thursday.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, the incident occurred in scheme number 78 on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Dhansing Prabhari, 70 years, and his wife Jamna. Their son informed the police that his father was found hanging in a room of his house while his mother was lying on the floor in another room.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the bodies were sent for the autopsy and the investigation is underway in the case.

It was believed that the woman strangled herself after which her husband committed suicide in another room. The statements of their family members are being taken.