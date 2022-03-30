Indore: Man threatened by three for keeping PM Modi’s picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man lodged a complaint with the police during a jansunwai on Tuesday that his landlords were harassing him for keeping the photo of PM Narendra Modi in his accommodation. When he refused to remove the PM’s photo, the accused allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Yusuf, a resident of the Peer Gali area, complained at the jansunwai of the police in the old control-room, saying that he was a fan of PM Narendra Modi and had kept his photo in his rented home.

He alleged that three persons-Sharif, Yakub and Sultan-had been harassing him for a few days. They objected to him keeping PM Modi’s photo in his home. They told him to remove the photo from the house as the month of Ramzan was also drawing close. When Yusuf refused to remove the photo, they allegedly threatened him with dire consequences and told him to vacate the house. Yusuf alleged that the local police, too, were not cooperating with him.

Yusuf told the media that he read books of PM Modi and the Sangh Parivar was a fan of Modi, so he had kept a photo of the PM at his home. A police officer has taken a written complaint from Yusuf and assured him that the matter would be investigated.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:08 AM IST