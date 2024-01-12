Indore: Man Stabbed With Bottle Near Liquor Shop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed by using a bottle near a liquor shop in Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday night. Two persons were having an argument over some issue and the complainant was standing near them when a youth came from behind and attacked him with a bottle. The police have registered a case against the accused.

According to the police, Sonu Kushwah, a resident of Limbodi area has lodged a complaint that one Shankar and a man were arguing over some monetary issue near the liquor shop on Khandwa Road. When Sonu reached there, Shankar’s brother-in-law (his wife’s brother) Jagdish came from the back and first attacked Sonu on his head with a bottle and later stabbed him with the same bottle due to which Sonu got injured. He was wearing a jacket which saved him from sustaining serious injury. The police reached the spot and took Sonu to hospital after a case was registered under section 308, 323, 324 of the IPC against Jagdish and a search for him began.

In another incident, a youth was stabbed with a knife by three persons in Chandan Nagar area on Thursday. Shobharam, a resident of Nandan Nagar area lodged a complaint that his son Sudhir was going somewhere when he was stopped by the accused named Rahul, Rohan and Jitu and they began to argue with him over some issue. The situation turned intense and the accused attacked Sudhir with a knife. Sudhir received injury in his hand and near ribs. The accused managed to flee after threatening him. A case under section 308 of the IPC and other sections has been registered against the accused. No arrests have been made till filing of this report.