Indore: Man stabbed to death by three

Indore: A man was stabbed to death by three persons following an argument over a petty issue in Annapurna area late on Friday night. Police claimed that two persons were arrested in connection with the murder and a search is on for their accomplice.

SI Ankit Sharma from Annapurna police station said that the deceased was identified as Prakash Kochle (38), a resident of Sidhharth Nagar area of the city. Prakash had an argument with the accused named Ramdas, his relative Shivdas and Deepak. The situation turned intense and the accused attacked him with a knife twice due to which Prakash got critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the accused had slapped the daughter of Prakash after that Prakash had an argument with the accused and the incident happened. The accused fled the scene after the incident. Police claimed that two accused named Ramdas and Shivdas were arrested a few hours after the incident. It is said that the third accused named Deepak also got injured in the incident and he is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Police said that he will be arrested after his treatment. The investigation is underway into the case.