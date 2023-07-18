 Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money

Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money

The police station in-charge Kapil Sharma said Anil Manje killed his wife Pinky Manje.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man slit his wife after the duo had a fight over money on Monday afternoon in Lodha Colony under Chhatripura police station. The accused is on the run, said police.

The police station in-charge Kapil Sharma said Anil Manje killed his wife Pinky Manje. They have three kids. While fleeing Anil took the eldest child with him, but then left him a little distance away.

“Anil wanted money to buy liquor, which Pinky refused to give. This led to an argument and Anil slit her throat with a sharp knife,” TI Sharma said.

Read Also
Indore: MSME Director Discusses RAMP Scheme With Local Industrialists
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Fix Power Failures During Rains At The Earliest, Says Tomar

Indore: Fix Power Failures During Rains At The Earliest, Says Tomar

Indore: Record 1.19L Saplings Planted In A single Day On Hariyali Amavasya

Indore: Record 1.19L Saplings Planted In A single Day On Hariyali Amavasya

Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money

Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money

Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College

Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College

Indore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat

Indore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat