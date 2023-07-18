Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man slit his wife after the duo had a fight over money on Monday afternoon in Lodha Colony under Chhatripura police station. The accused is on the run, said police.

The police station in-charge Kapil Sharma said Anil Manje killed his wife Pinky Manje. They have three kids. While fleeing Anil took the eldest child with him, but then left him a little distance away.

“Anil wanted money to buy liquor, which Pinky refused to give. This led to an argument and Anil slit her throat with a sharp knife,” TI Sharma said.