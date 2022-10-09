e-Paper Get App
Indore: Man shot at over old rivalry, 3 held

Two of the miscreants were caught after they fell off their vehicle while fleeing and got injured in the process.

Sunday, October 09, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was fired upon by a rival group due to an old enmity between them in the Hira Nagar area late on Friday. 

Police detained three accused, and a search is on for their accomplices. 

Two of the miscreants were caught after they fell off their vehicle while fleeing and got injured in the process. 

According to the Hira Nagar police station staff, the incident took place in the Kabitkhedi area around 11.30 pm. One Ashu Ansari has complained that he had an argument with Deepak, Lalit and others over some issue. The matter escalated, and one of the accused opened fire on Ashu. However, he escaped the bullets. The accused had fired four bullets due to which there was panic in the area for some time. 

After receiving information, the police team reached the spot and raided many places. Two accused named Golu and Vicky were arrested by the police and a search is on for others. 

According to sources, the incident took place near the area where an 11-year-old girl had received a bullet injury in her head while watching garba with her mother a couple of days ago.

article-image

