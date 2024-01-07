 Indore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife

Indore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that convict Govind Namdev, resident of Ashok Nagar murdered his wife. He often had disputes with his wife Prachi over money.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special court sentenced a person to life imprisonment who killed his wife with a knife. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10k on the accused. The incident took place on July 12, 2017 at around 2 am.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that convict Govind Namdev, resident of Ashok Nagar murdered his wife. He often had disputes with his wife Prachi over money. He had a dispute even on the day of the incident. During this, he threw his wife from a height to the ground floor and then sat on her and killed her by stabbing her several times with a knife. When the landlord and other people reached the spot after hearing the noise, the killer fled from there.

The Aerodrome police station registered a case against the accused under section 302 and presented a challan. Special Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari, while passing judgement in the case, sentenced killer Govind to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10k. Additional District Public Prosecution Officer Aarti Bhadauria appeared on behalf of the prosecution side. The case was included in the list of heinous and marked crimes. Statements of 24 witnesses were taken from the prosecution side in the case.

Read Also
MP Ex-CM Shivraj Urges Govt Action After 26 Girls Go Missing From Illegally Run Children's Home In...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: City Zoo Could Soon House Zebras

Indore: City Zoo Could Soon House Zebras

Indore: Man Sentenced To 20 Yrs Jail Under POCSO Act

Indore: Man Sentenced To 20 Yrs Jail Under POCSO Act

Indore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife

Indore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife

Indore: Five Booked For Assaulting IMC Staff

Indore: Five Booked For Assaulting IMC Staff

MP: 63.01% Voters Exercise Franchise In By-Poll In Ratlam

MP: 63.01% Voters Exercise Franchise In By-Poll In Ratlam