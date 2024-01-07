Indore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special court sentenced a person to life imprisonment who killed his wife with a knife. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10k on the accused. The incident took place on July 12, 2017 at around 2 am.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that convict Govind Namdev, resident of Ashok Nagar murdered his wife. He often had disputes with his wife Prachi over money. He had a dispute even on the day of the incident. During this, he threw his wife from a height to the ground floor and then sat on her and killed her by stabbing her several times with a knife. When the landlord and other people reached the spot after hearing the noise, the killer fled from there.

The Aerodrome police station registered a case against the accused under section 302 and presented a challan. Special Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari, while passing judgement in the case, sentenced killer Govind to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10k. Additional District Public Prosecution Officer Aarti Bhadauria appeared on behalf of the prosecution side. The case was included in the list of heinous and marked crimes. Statements of 24 witnesses were taken from the prosecution side in the case.