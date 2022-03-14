Indore: Man sent to prison for raping stepdaughter

Indore (Madhya ): A man who raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court on Monday. District prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said the judgment was handed out by the court of special judge (POCSO) Suman Shrivastava.

Shrivastava added that the incident took place around 1.30 am on January 5, 2018. The victim, her mother, her stepfather and her brother were sleeping together on a bed. The accused woke up the victim in the middle of the night and told her to follow him. When the victim refused, he threatened her and forced her to do so. Following this, he allegedly raped her. When she started screaming, he left her and threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone.

Two days after the incident, the victim’s maternal grandmother came to their home and the victim told her about the incident. They took her to the police station and a case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (2) F and 376 (3) of the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act.

