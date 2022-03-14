Bhopal: Government to give grant for water chestnuts cultivation, farming of other horticulture crops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): According to state government officials, the horticulture farmers will get financial assistance for water chestnut cultivation, medicinal plants, etc. in the state. The amount of grant will be given to the farmers in installments through DBT under Poly-house and Shade Net scheme.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture and Food Processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha said that District Horticulture Advisory Committees would be constituted at the district level to expand the horticulture sector and ensure implementation of farmer-friendly departmental schemes. Farmers of the concerned district will be members in the committees.

Minister said that the program would be decided on the basis of the suggestions of the farmers to promote organic horticulture farming.

According to the demand and requirement of horticulture farmers, districts will be given the target of construction of pack-house, onion store-house, cold-storage for storage of horticulture crops.

Minister said that according to the demand of the horticulture farmers, the department would provide improved varieties of seeds and plants.

He said that according to the demand of the farmers, plants of special varieties like VNR Worf Khana of Guava, Pink Taiwan etc. would be made available to the horticulture farmers by the department.

Minister said that it has been decided to give the amount of grant to the farmers in installments through DBT under Poly-house and Shade Net scheme.

He said that decisions have also been taken for grants on seeds of medicinal crops, settlements of pending cases at bank level in "One District-One Product", quality testing of seeds, fertilizers, medicines and other suggestions given by farmers.

He said that a scheme would be started to give grants for wire-fencing of the field to keep horticulture crops safe from stray cattle and wild animals.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:13 PM IST