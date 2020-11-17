Indore man passes away under mysterious circumstances; investigation underway

Indore: A 52-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Dwarkapuri area late on Sunday night. He was found unconscious at home and was rushed to the hospital.

Dwarkapuri police station in charge DVS Nagar said that the deceased was identified as Kailash Nagiya, a resident of Rishi Nagar. He was found unconscious at home after which he was rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment. The reason for his death could not be established yet. However, the police believed that he consumed some poison after which his condition deteriorated and he died.

The police are waiting for an autopsy report to know the exact reason for his death.