Indore: Over 225 soy processing units on verge of closure

Over in 225 Soyabean Processing units, including 50 of the State and 15 located in the city and Pithampur have reached on verge of closure due to non-supply of Hexane by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies. The situation created a serious challenge before the units and also its employees about their future.

Traditionally the November-December are high time for the soya processing units of the across the country as they reached to climax of processing the soyabean which resultantly produce soya oil and soya cake and meal. These items also contribute in export of the country also. But at the same time, the PSU OMCs have stopped the supply of Hexane to these units, which is a crucial component for solvent extraction from Soyabean.

However, Soyabean Processors Association (SOPA), a city headquarter apex representative body of soya processors, has urge the government of India to intervene in this situation.

In a letter written to Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, DN Pathak, Executive Director of SOYA have urge him to help saving the units. Pathak stated that we have been informed by many of our Soy Processor members that HPCL is not able to supply hexane as per demand. Hexane is an essential consumable for oil extraction and its non-availability is adversely affecting the plant operations. If the supply of hexane is not ensured without interruption, the plants will be forced to shut and any large scale closure of plants will cause disruption in operations, right from purchase of raw material from the farmers to the supply of end products (Soybean Oil and Meal) to the consumers and poultry industry.

The soy processing is in its peak season with prior commitments of the processors to meet the demand of poultry industry and also fulfil export orders. In addition, if the industry is forced to stop buying raw material, it will also cause stock piling of soybean with farmers.

Pathak said that we have already brought this serious problem to the notice of both BPCL and HPCL but have not received any positive response from them, except that HOCL has informed that one of their hexane producing plants is temporarily closed.

In view of the above grave situation, SOPA have requested Secretary of the Ministry to urgently intervene and advise the oil companies to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane to soy processors on an SOS basis.