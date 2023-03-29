Indore: Man orders Rs 96K gaming laptop, gets just the manual

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consumer court on Tuesday ordered a leading e-commerce company to pay back Rs 96,000 to a customer who had ordered an HP Victus Gaming 16-e 1000 laptop worth Rs 96,000 but he just received a ‘How to Use’ manual instead of the laptop.

The court also ordered the company to pay 25 per cent interest to the complainant and Rs 25,000 extra for mental agony within a month of the judgment.

The complainant who had opted to pay the amount in one go using his debit card on December 25 2021 received the package on January 7 2022, however, was disappointed as the package he received did not have his laptop. Ironically, he received a ‘How to Use’ manual instead of the laptop. The complainant had paid for the charger, an adapter, as well as an extra hard disk. He lodged a complaint with the e-commerce website, however, he did not receive any response. He later mailed the enquiry to which the company replied that they have successfully delivered the package and that no mistake has been done.

The complainant then sent the video of unboxing the package to the official enquiry handle page of the company, to which they never responded. The complainant filed a case against the company, where he submitted the transaction details along with the unboxing videos and emails attached. Whereas, the company rejected the claims stating that all the claims are baseless and the person is trying to defame the company.

The complainant submitted the original transactions from the bank and the details of payments done through net banking. The consumer court ruled in favour of the complainant.

