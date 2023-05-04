Indore: Man marries NCB officer's daughter posing as NCB SI

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man marries NCB officer’s daughter by pretending himself as NCB’s sub-inspector, case registered at Lasudia Police Station on Wednesday. The accused is absconding.

Investigating officer Nathuram Yadav said that Rohit Lakra, whose real name is Govind Ram Jadi (40), a resident of Jaspur Chhattisgarh, had married the daughter of officer posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau. At the time of marriage, victim did not know any information about accused Rohit.

Accused Rohit showed his SI's ID card to officer’s daughter.

Police said that after some time of marriage, when the NCB officer took out the information of Rohit from the department there was no person found of this name. After which officer gathered information against the accused, in which it was revealed that Rohit's real name is Govind.

The officer, his daughter and accused were introduced to each other in Chhattisgarh. A case has also been registered by the complainant in Chhattisgarh. Also, a case got registered in Indore, as the accused is hiding in Indore. The accused was absconding for a long time.