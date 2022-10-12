Indore: Man kills younger brother, pushes down sister-in-law from first floor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man was killed by his elder brother over a petty issue in Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday evening. The wife of the deceased was also pushed from the first floor of their house but it is not clear as of now who pushed her. The accused fled the scene after the attack and had not been arrested till the filing of the report. The police have detained the accused's wife for questioning.

According to Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Sunil Shrivastav, the deceased has been identified as Hamid Abdul (38), a resident of Juna Risala area of the city. His wife Aneesa got injured after she was pushed from the first floor of the building.

Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Majid alias Majju and his brothers and their families stay in a joint family. Majju was in the toilet and his younger brother Hamid (deceased) also wanted to go to the toilet as he had to go somewhere. He knocked on the washroom door after which Majju came out and he started an argument with younger brother Hamid.

The argument turned intense and the accused Majju attacked Hamid with a stick two-three times. Hamid received an injury on his head and fell on the floor. Afterwards, Hamid's wife Aneesa was also pushed from the first floor due to which she got injured. However, her condition is stated to be out of danger. The police are taking her statement to know the number of accused in the case and about the person who pushed her from the height. TI Shrivastav said that Majju and his wife are the accused and investigation is on to know the role of others in the case.