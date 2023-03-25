 Indore: Man killed, wife injured after being hit by car on Dhar Road
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed while his wife got critically injured after they were hit by a recklessly driven car in the Betma area on Thursday. A case was registered against the car driver and a search is on for him.

Betma police station in charge Meena Karnawat said that the incident took place on Dhar Road. Laxman Singh Songara, a resident of Utkarsh Vihar Colony along with his wife Rajni was going somewhere on a bike when a car hit their bike. The couple got injured and they were taken to the hospital, but Laxman could not be saved.

The police are trying to take Rajni’s statement. The car which hit them is from Gujarat and the police have registered a case against the car driver. The errant driver could not be caught till the filing of the report.

