Indore: Man jumps from third floor of his house and dies

Monday, August 22, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man, Devendra Malviya, died after falling from the third floor of his house in the Khajrana area on Monday evening.

The police, quoting Devendra’s brother, said he went to the third floor of the house and then jumped from there. The police said his brother had seen him jumping. After he fell on the ground, he was rushed to a city hospital where he died under treatment.

The police said that, prima facie, the incident was one of suicide, but they are investigating to find out why he had killed himself. The police are investigating other possible aspects of the case.

