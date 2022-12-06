e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man held with brown sugar 

Indore: Man held with brown sugar 

A team was immediately sent from Annapurna police station to the spot, which detained Ravi Raikwar, a resident of Tezpur Gadbadi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 02:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Annapurna police confiscated 7 grams of brown sugar from a drug peddler on Monday. Police received information that a person selling drugs was standing on the main road near Mhow Naka Kale Ghoda. 

A team was immediately sent from Annapurna police station to the spot, which detained Ravi Raikwar, a resident of Tezpur Gadbadi. 

On checking him, a mixture of 7 grams of illegal narcotic substance brown sugar and alprazolam powder worth about Rs 15,000 was found on him.

He said that he bought this drug from Sharif. On the basis of this information, the police formed a team to arrest the drug smuggler Sharif who is being absconding. 

Read Also
Indore: Show cause notice served to MTH Hospital in-charge, HoD gynaecology
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 3rd T20 World Cup match to be held on Dec 10  

Indore: 3rd T20 World Cup match to be held on Dec 10  

Bhopal: Uma’s campaign comes to naught, more people take to drinking

Bhopal: Uma’s campaign comes to naught, more people take to drinking

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 11.87 crore spent on dedication of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 11.87 crore spent on dedication of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’

Indore: Man held with brown sugar 

Indore: Man held with brown sugar 

Indore: Gang stealing heavy vehciles' tyres busted, five arrested

Indore: Gang stealing heavy vehciles' tyres busted, five arrested