Indore: Man held with brown sugar 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Annapurna police confiscated 7 grams of brown sugar from a drug peddler on Monday. Police received information that a person selling drugs was standing on the main road near Mhow Naka Kale Ghoda.

A team was immediately sent from Annapurna police station to the spot, which detained Ravi Raikwar, a resident of Tezpur Gadbadi.

On checking him, a mixture of 7 grams of illegal narcotic substance brown sugar and alprazolam powder worth about Rs 15,000 was found on him.

He said that he bought this drug from Sharif. On the basis of this information, the police formed a team to arrest the drug smuggler Sharif who is being absconding.