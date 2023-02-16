Indore: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with the brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh, police said on Wednesday. He was trying to deliver the drug to someone in the Chandan Nagar area.

On the instruction of the senior officers, a team of crime branch had been constituted to take action against people indulged in drug supply in the city. The team received a tipoff that a youth was roaming in the Chandan Nagar area to supply the consignment to someone. The crime branch team reached the mentioned place and recovered about 12 gram brown sugar from him.

The accused was identified as Imran Ansari, a resident of Chandan Nagar area. He could not reveal about the person who provided drug to him. The accused was handed over to the Chandan Nagar police station staff where he was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. The police are trying to zero in on the remaining persons in the case.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)