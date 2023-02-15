Indore: AICTSL inaugurates new charging station for e-buses at Silicon City

AICTSL buses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to improve the air quality index of the city more so with the rising concerns over pollution in the city, the AICTSL inaugurated a charging station for electric buses in Silicon City on February 15. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the charging station for electric buses.

Bhargav said, “E buses help in reducing the air pollution and keep the environment safe. The electrical charging station at the Silicon city will serve the purpose of charging DC fast buses running from Silicon City to Teen Imli. It holds a capacity to charge 10 electric buses running on the route.”

He said, “More charging stations will come up at Khajrana and Chandan Nagar soon serving the need of charging points for DC fast buses which run throughout the respective route.”

This charging station will act as an opportunity charging station for 40 electric city buses operating in the city with a capacity of 120 KW. There are 10 electric buses plying from Silicon City to Teen Imli. Earlier, these buses used to charge from Rajiv Gandhi charging station. Now, these buses will be able to be intermediately charged from the new charging station where two buses can be charged at a time.

14 AICTSL charging stations in city

Presently, there are 13 charging stations of 120 KW capacity operational at Rajiv Gandhi Depot and 1 at Hawa Bangla. With each charging station with the capacity of 120 KW, they hold a capacity of charging 10 DC fast buses.

'Switch to e-vehicles'

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “I appeal to the people of the city to opt for e-vehicles and CNG vehicles so that we can contain air pollution. The existing vehicles of the old fleet in the city are belching air pollutants into the air heavily. Hence, everyone needs to opt for environment-friendly vehicles to improve Indore’s air quality.”

