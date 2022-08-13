Indore: Man held with 5 illegal arms

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Rajasthan was arrested by the Crime Branch with five firearms, an official said on Friday. It is said that he came to the city to deliver firearms to someone when he was arrested. The Crime Branch was investigating the case to find out about other people indulging in the crime.

According to an official, information was received that a person would deliver some firearms to a person in the city and arrest him.

The accused was identified as Rajendra Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Five firearms and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The accused was booked under section 25, 27 of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway. Accused was arrested for supplying firearms illegally in Rajasthan a few years ago.

