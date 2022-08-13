e-Paper Get App

Indore: Man held with 5 illegal arms

According to an official, information was received that a person would deliver some firearms to a person in the city and arrest him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Rajasthan was arrested by the Crime Branch with five firearms, an official said on Friday. It is said that he came to the city to deliver firearms to someone when he was arrested. The Crime Branch was investigating the case to find out about other people indulging in the crime.

According to an official, information was received that a person would deliver some firearms to a person in the city and arrest him.

The accused was identified as Rajendra Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Five firearms and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The accused was booked under section 25, 27 of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway. Accused was arrested for supplying firearms illegally in Rajasthan a few years ago.

Read Also
Indore: Justice Anil Verma to organise exhibition of rare newspapers on 15th August
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Man held with 5 illegal arms

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul