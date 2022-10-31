Indore: Man held with 2.30 kilograms of cannabis

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested while he was trying to sell cannabis to someone in the Palasia area on Monday. The people who supplied cannabis to him are also being searched by the police.

Palasia police station in charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that information was received that a person named Kapil alias Kala was seen selling cannabis in Vinoba Nagar area.

After the information, a police team reached the mentioned place when the accused tried to flee. However, he was later caught by the police. About 2.3 kilograms of cannabis kept in a plastic bag was also recovered from him.

The accused was booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and he is being questioned about the person who provided the cannabis to him.