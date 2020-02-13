Indore: Man held for operating cricket Satta

Indore: Crime branch arrested a person who was operating a cricket satta (betting) from a rented accommodation in Tejaji Nagar area. Cash and betting equipment were recovered from him. Police are trying to find his accomplices.

Crime branch received a tip-off that a person is operating cricket satta in the 20-20 match of South Africa Vs England from a flat of Siddhi Vinayak Apartment in Tejaji Nagar area. Crime branch along with Tejaji Nagar police station team raided the flat where a person was allegedly found operating the betting racket.

The accused was identified as Manoj Likhar, a resident of Dwarkapuri area of the city. Cash of Rs 25000, seven mobile phones, a television, calculator and a dongle were recovered from the spot. The accused was arrested from the house and he was booked under the relevant section.

Accused told the police that he is staying in the rented flat for a month and was operating the satta racket. He also works as a readymade jeans pants seller in the city.