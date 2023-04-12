Indore: Man held for molesting 14-year old daughter of tenant

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for molesting his tenant’s 14-year-old girl in the Tilak Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly tried to give money to the girl when she objected to his act. The accused was detained by the police and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the girl along with her parents reached the police station and lodged a complaint that her landlord had told her to make tea for him. When the girl was making tea, the accused touched her with bad intentions. When the girl objected to him, the accused tried to give Rs 100 to her. the girl managed to flee when the accused opened the door and reached her friend’s place in the colony. Later, she informed her parents about the incident. The parents came home and took the girl to the police station. The police are questioning the accused.

Man from Jalgaon held for buying stolen truck

Tejaji Nagar police arrested a man from Jalgaon in Maharashtra for buying a truck which was stolen by two persons a few days ago. According to the police, two persons were arrested by the police for driving away with a truck after threatening the driver with a knife a few days ago. They informed the police that they had sold the truck for Rs 90,000 to a person in Jalgaon. The police investigated the case and managed to arrest the accused named Mohsin Sheikh of Dhule who at present lives in Jalgaon.

