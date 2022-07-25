Indore: Man held for molesting his minor niece

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly molesting his minor niece under Pardeshipura Police Station limits in the city on Monday, the police said.

The accused was pressuring her for marriage. According to the police, the 17-year-old victim lodged a complaint against the accused at Pardeshipura police station.

The victim told the police that she went to her maternal aunt’s home for 15 days in May this year. During which, she noticed a sudden change in the behaviour of the accused. He started communicating with double meaning words and also had obscene talks with her.

A few days later, he started molesting her and used to touch her without her consent. One day the accused grapped the minor when she was alone. He told her that he loved her and wanted to marry. He even promised her that after marrying her, he would leave her maternal aunt.

The victim returned to her home but the accused kept harassing her by making continuous calls on her phone. He even visited her home and harassed her. Fed up with the problem, she informed her mother about the matter. Following which approach the police station and lodged the complaint against him. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Read Also Indore: Cubs rescued from Dhar village under city zoo authority