Indore: Man Held For Duping Student Of Rs 2.6L By Posing As Cop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man who posed as a cyber-cell officer and duped a student of Rs 2.60 lakh after threatening to register an FIR against him for an alleged suspicious transaction in his bank account, police said on Friday.

According to the police, information was received that a person had taken Rs 2.6 lakh from a student after threatening that there was a suspicious transaction in his bank account. The complainant was scared and he gave money to the accused but the accused was demanding more money from him. After registering a case, the crime branch and Azad Nagar police station staff caught the accused based on technical investigation.

The accused, Shivam Chawre, allegedly informed the police that he along with his friend Chitransh had duped some people on the pretext of investing money in the share market or providing plots at cheap prices as well. The accused has been handed over to the Azad Nagar police station staff for further investigation into the case.

In this case, the accused had posed as a cyber-cell officer. He came to know that some money was credited to the bank account of the complainant so he contacted the complainant and threatened him of registering an FIR saying that the transaction in his bank account was suspicious.

