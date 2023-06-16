Indore: Man Held For Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Dealership

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Thursday arrested a man for duping people on the pretext of providing dealerships of herbal products to them. The accused was running a fake call centre of herbal products in Scheme Number 94 where the crime branch conducted a raid and recovered eight mobile phones, a computer system etc.

According to a crime branch officer, Ankit Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar, had lodged a complaint that he was duped of Rs 50,000 by a person who posed as a representative from an herbal product company and offered a dealership of the company. He took money through online mode but he did not send the products. Another complaint was received from Dinesh Kumar of Rajasthan that he was contacted by a person, who promised to provide dealership of Swastik Herbal, Shiri Arogya Sansthan and Sanjog Ayurveda and took Rs 1.50 lakh from him. After receiving money from the complainant, the accused did not send products or money to him.

The crime branch had registered a case under section 420, 406 of the IPC against the caller. During investigation, the crime branch managed to identify the person and raided his office in the Scheme Number 94 and arrested the owner named Ganesh Gaur from there. Eight mobile phones, a computer system and other goods were recovered from there.

