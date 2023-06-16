 Indore: 32 Pilgrims Of District To Go To Gangasagar By Flight Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 32 Pilgrims Of District To Go To Gangasagar By Flight Today

Indore: 32 Pilgrims Of District To Go To Gangasagar By Flight Today

The flight with pilgrims will depart from the city at 8:20 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, 32 senior citizens of the district will be taken on a pilgrimage from the city to Gangasagar by flight on Friday for the first time.

The flight with pilgrims will depart from the city at 8:20 pm. On this occasion, a programme is scheduled to be organised at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 5.30 pm to felicitate and wish the passengers before departure. All the expenses of the journey will be borne by the state government. Elderly passengers of Depalpur and Mhow area of the district including Sanwer are also included among the passengers.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Says To Launch 311 Like App, Improve Facilities At Regional Centres
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 32 Pilgrims Of District To Go To Gangasagar By Flight Today

Indore: 32 Pilgrims Of District To Go To Gangasagar By Flight Today

Indore: Over 200 Youths Get Jobs Through Job Fair 

Indore: Over 200 Youths Get Jobs Through Job Fair 

Indore: School-Wise Action Plan To Deliver 90% Results

Indore: School-Wise Action Plan To Deliver 90% Results

Indore: Yazdani Baba offers chadar for country's prosperity

Indore: Yazdani Baba offers chadar for country's prosperity

Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 

Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 