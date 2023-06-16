Indore: 32 Pilgrims Of District To Go To Gangasagar By Flight Today

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, 32 senior citizens of the district will be taken on a pilgrimage from the city to Gangasagar by flight on Friday for the first time.

The flight with pilgrims will depart from the city at 8:20 pm. On this occasion, a programme is scheduled to be organised at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 5.30 pm to felicitate and wish the passengers before departure. All the expenses of the journey will be borne by the state government. Elderly passengers of Depalpur and Mhow area of the district including Sanwer are also included among the passengers.