Indore: Man Gets Life For Murder 

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A murder convict was sentenced to life imprisonment by the magisterial court on Saturday even when the witnesses in the case turned hostile on the basis of their earlier statements.

The DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that accused Devendra Prajapat used a sharp weapon and attacked Savan Soni on his thigh on May 2020. The wound was so deep that due to excessive bleeding, Soni died after a few minutes.

He added that during the trials, witnesses went hostile and only one eyewitness recorded statements in the magisterial court and he too negated his statement given to the police and in the magisterial court as the case progressed in court.

However, the court convicted the accused on the basis of statements on record and other arguments.