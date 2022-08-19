Indore: Man from Rajgarh arrested with 1.2 kg cannabis

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Rajgarh district was arrested in the MIG area for supplying cannabis to several pubs in the city, police said on Friday. Further investigation is on.

The Crime Branch officers had received information that a person would deliver cannabis in the MIG area. The Crime Branch and the MIG police station staff searched the accused in the area and managed to arrest him.

The accused was identified as Abhishek Singh Chouhan, a resident of Biaora in Rajgarh district. He was staying in Anurag Nagar area in the city. During a search, the police recovered cannabis weighing about 1.2 kilograms from his possession. He could not give a satisfactory answer about the cannabis and also about the person who gave it to him. The accused has been booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.