Indore: Man, Friend Robbed Of Digital Mixer Machine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person and his friends were robbed of a digital mixer machine and an amplifier by three persons in the Chandan Nagar area late on Tuesday night. The accused also damaged their four-wheeler and fled with the goods. They could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Shubham Kushwah, a resident of Pipliyarao has lodged a complaint that he along with his friends Deepak and Atul was going home from a marriage function. They were carrying a music system in the vehicle when one Rajaram and his two accomplices stopped and threatened them with a knife. They then thrashed Shubham and his friends and snatched a digital mixer machine and amplifier from the vehicle. Before leaving the place, the accused also damaged the front windscreen of the car. Police said that a case under various sections has been registered and a search is on for the accused.

Two more arrested in Rs 14 lakh robbery case

Chandan Nagar police arrested two more men in connection with Rs 14 lakh robbery by two policemen from a bus driver. Police station in-charge Indramani Patel said that after the arrest of policemen Yogendra Singh and Deepak Yadav posted at Chandan Nagar police station, Sameer and Shareef were on the run. Their involvement was also found with the policemen. Sameer had informed the policemen about the cash parcel in the bus after that the policemen had snatched the cash from the driver. So far, police have arrested five people including two policemen in the case and further investigation is underway.