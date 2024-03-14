Indore: Man Found Unconscious On Road, Dies After Days Of Abnormal Behavior

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in hospital on Tuesday. He was found lying in an unconscious state beside the road three days prior to his death in Simrol police station area and he had injury mark on his head. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ravi Pargi, a resident of Datoda. He was a labourer.

The deceased’s brother-in-law Pawan said that on the fateful day Ravi was missing from home for a few hours and when Ravi’s sister called on his mobile an unknown person answered the call informed her that Ravi was lying unconscious beside the road at Umri Kheda which is three kilometre away from his home. When they reached the spot, they found him lying unconscious with an injury on his head.

They took him to a trauma centre for a checkup and he regained consciousness and seemed normal. So they took him home but he began to behave abnormally the next day. He started banging his head against the wall and began to scream. They took him to a Tantrik and his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the hospital three day after the incident where he died during treatment. He lived with his sister and brother-in-law as his parents had passed away. He was not married. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of death.

Man’s mutilated body found after heavy vehicle hit him

The mutilated body of an elderly man was found at Mhow Road in Simrol police station area on Tuesday night. The police said he was hit by a heavy vehicle which ran over him due to which his body was mutilated. However, it is said that a few other vehicles ran over the body and no vehicle driver bothered to stop. The continuous running of vehicles over the body caused the body to be completely mutilated.

According to the police, the deceased could not be identified yet as his body was mutilated. However he might of around 60 years of age. He had Mahadev written on his right hand. Police were informed by a passer-by after which cops reached the spot and collected the remains of the body wrapped in polythene for post-mortem. Police began a probe to identify the deceased and are investigating to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.