Indore: Man estranged from wife ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide at his place in the Azad Nagar area on Wednesday. It is said that his wife has filed a case of maintenance in the court in Ujjain. He had reached home from Ujjain and he took such an extreme step. The police are taking the statements of his family members and his wife to know the reason for his suicide.

According to investigating officer SI MP Tiwari from Azad Nagar police station, the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Nagar(39), a resident of the Shivnagar area. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Dinesh was employed as a driver with a firm in the city. His wife had filed a maintenance case against him in Ujjain a year ago so he used to visit Ujjain every month for a court hearing. On Wednesday, he returned from Ujjain after his hearing in the court and then ended his life.

It is said that he was being harassed by his wife so he was upset and committed suicide. However, the investigation is on into the case.

In another incident, a youth named Dinesh ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Vinoba Nagar area on Wednesday night. Dinesh was a painter. He did not leave behind a suicide note so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet. He was alone at home at the time of the incident. Police are recording statements of his family members.