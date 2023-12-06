Indore: Man Electrocuted While Working On Sound System

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old man was electrocuted while working at a marriage hall in the Lasudia police station area on Monday. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened and taking statements of the concerned people.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Narayan Gurjar, a resident of Udaipur and was living on rent in Nandbagh Colony, Chhota Bangarda. He was hired by an event manager for a marriage function at the Chandraleela marriage garden on Monday where he was asked to assemble the sound system for the function. While he was placing the sound system, he came in contact with an electric wire and received an electric shock. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. He was married one year ago and is survived by his parents and wife. The police launched an investigation in the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened and sent the body for autopsy.

Teenage boy electrocuted by high-voltage line

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted by a high-voltage line while playing cricket in the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Scheme No. 71 around 4 pm. The police are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Riyan, a resident of Mishrawala Road in the Chandan Nagar area. He was playing cricket with his friends near Ring Road when the ball went onto a tin shed. He climbed the tin shed to retrieve the ball, during which he came into contact with a high-voltage line passing over the tin shed. He was electrocuted and fell from the tin shed on his neck, resulting in the neck being broken. The police initiated an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.