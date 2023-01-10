Indore: Man duped of Rs 4 Lakh on pretext of providing job 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three men from Delhi were arrested by the joint team of the crime branch and Rajendra Nagar police for duping a person of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to him, police said on Monday. The accused used to target unemployed youth to dupe them. The police are investigating the case to know other such incidents committed by the accused.

According to a crime branch officer, Somesh Khadayte, a resident of Dhanwantari Nagar had lodged a complaint with the crime branch that he had applied for a job on naukariprovider@aol.com website a few months ago. The accused later contacted him and took Rs 4 lakh from him on the pretext of registration fee, training fee etc.

The crime branch investigated the case and found that some people in Delhi indulged in such crimes. A team of crime branch and Rajendra Nagar police was sent to Delhi. The team gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest three persons.

The accused were identified as Arjun Nayak, Munesh Gupta and Suraj Kumar, all residents of Delhi. The accused told the police that they used to work in a gang and targeted unemployed youths and received money in bank accounts opened using fake documents. The accused have been handed over to the Rajendra Nagar police station for further investigation.