e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man duped of Rs 1.87 lakh, crime branch recovers amount within 24 hours 

Indore: Man duped of Rs 1.87 lakh, crime branch recovers amount within 24 hours 

The crime branch has urged people not to share credit or debit card details with anyone

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman managed to steal Rs 1.87 lakh from the credit card of a person in the city. The online fraud victim lodged a complaint with the cyber cell after which the officers managed to return the entire amount to the complainant within 24 hours.

According to a crime branch officer, complainant Sudeep contacted the cyber helpline (7049124445) that he had received a call from a person, who posed as an officer from the credit card department of a bank. The caller informed him that there are some reward points and the complainant can redeem the same. After gaining his trust, the conman sent a link to the complainant and using his credit card details, the accused managed to steal Rs 1.87 lakh from his credit card. The money was transferred to an e-wallet.

 The fraud investigation cell of the crime branch gathered information of the transaction of the bank and e-wallet. The officers contacted the bank and the e-wallet and managed to return the entire amount to the original payment mode of the complainant within 24 hours. The complainant thanked the officers.

The crime branch has urged people not to share credit or debit card details with anyone. People are advised not to open any link sent by an unidentified person to avoid cybercrime and to report any case of online fraud to the cyber helpline of the crime branch immediately.

Read Also
Indore: Despite recession in the world, our economy is strong, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Midnight Mass observed to celebrate birth of Jesus 

Indore: Midnight Mass observed to celebrate birth of Jesus 

Indore: Madhya Pradesh gets its first Vande-Bharat Express train

Indore: Madhya Pradesh gets its first Vande-Bharat Express train

Indore: Iron trader stabbed, robbed of lakhs of rupees 

Indore: Iron trader stabbed, robbed of lakhs of rupees 

Indore: IDA board okays Rs 331 cr for projects 

Indore: IDA board okays Rs 331 cr for projects 

Indore: 'Conscious thinking bolsters capacity to make rational, prudent decisions'  

Indore: 'Conscious thinking bolsters capacity to make rational, prudent decisions'  