Indore: Man duped of Rs 1.87 lakh, crime branch recovers amount within 24 hours 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman managed to steal Rs 1.87 lakh from the credit card of a person in the city. The online fraud victim lodged a complaint with the cyber cell after which the officers managed to return the entire amount to the complainant within 24 hours.

According to a crime branch officer, complainant Sudeep contacted the cyber helpline (7049124445) that he had received a call from a person, who posed as an officer from the credit card department of a bank. The caller informed him that there are some reward points and the complainant can redeem the same. After gaining his trust, the conman sent a link to the complainant and using his credit card details, the accused managed to steal Rs 1.87 lakh from his credit card. The money was transferred to an e-wallet.

The fraud investigation cell of the crime branch gathered information of the transaction of the bank and e-wallet. The officers contacted the bank and the e-wallet and managed to return the entire amount to the original payment mode of the complainant within 24 hours. The complainant thanked the officers.

The crime branch has urged people not to share credit or debit card details with anyone. People are advised not to open any link sent by an unidentified person to avoid cybercrime and to report any case of online fraud to the cyber helpline of the crime branch immediately.