Indore: Man Duped Of Rs 1.75 Lakh On Pretext Of Crypto Investment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly duped of Rs 1.75 lakh by a conman on the pretext of investing in crypto currency. The crime branch officials managed to return the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant within a few days.

According to a crime branch officer, a person had lodged a complaint that he was duped by a man, who made a WhatsApp call to him to invest money in crypto. He had promised to return more profit in less time. After that the accused somehow managed to transfer money from the bank account of the complainant using the victim’s IMPS and UPI information. When the complainant received a message for the deduction, he contacted the bank officers and lodged a complaint with the crime branch. The officials contacted the bank and managed to return the entire amount to the complainant’s bank account. The complainant thanked the police for the swift recovery of the amount.

The crime branch has urged people not to share personal information with anyone and check the facts before investing money on any platform. In case of online fraud, people should make a phone call to the cyber helpline (7049124445) immediately.

Rs 8.7 lakh returned to 10 online fraud victims

The crime branch has returned Rs 8.74 lakh to 10 online fraud victims within a few days. Most of the complainants were duped by the conmen after receiving a link on their mobile phones. According to the crime branch, imitation jewellery trader Abdullah had lodged a complaint that he had made a phone call to the customer care of his bank to know the penalty information on his credit card. After a few minutes, he received another call and the caller posed himself as the officer of the bank. He informed the complainant that he would inform him about a process to avoid a penalty on the credit card. He later sent a link and managed to steal Rs 3.29 lakh using a remote access app. The entire amount was returned by the crime branch. Similarly, one Tejkumar was duped of Rs 91,000 by a caller, who posed himself as a bank officer.

About Rs 1.35 lakh was stolen from the account of one Pradeep on the pretext of redeeming reward points. One Yashwant was duped of Rs 40,000 by an unidentified caller on the pretext of an offer of gift voucher. Another complainant named Dinesh was duped of Rs 54,000 by a caller, who posed himself as the bank officer. Rs 19,254 was stolen from the credit card account of one Anil. The caller had sent a fake link to him and he stole money from the credit card.

A sales manager of a pharmaceutical company was duped of Rs 38600 by a conman on the pretext of avoiding extra charges on the credit card. In another complaint, an account of a private firm was duped of Rs 34000. A conman managed to steal Rs 1.07 lakh from the credit card of a person. The caller had informed that he can activate his credit card using an OTP received on his mobile number. A bank officer was duped of Rs 25000 by a caller. The accused posed an officer of his bank and told him to increase the credit card limit.

The crime branch claimed that the entire online fraud amount was returned to all the complainants within a few days.