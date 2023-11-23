Indore: Drunk Man Drinks Acid Mistaking It For Water, Dies

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man died after he drank acid mistaking it for water at Archana Nagar on Tuesday. According to the Aerodrome police, the man, identified as Jagdish Singh, was addicted to liquor.

The incident happened when he accidently consumed acid in an inebriated state. He was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case and taking statements from the family members. The body was handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem. In another incident, a 28-year-old man died after falling unconsciously on the roadside under the MG Road police station jurisdiction on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained. The man was identified as Mohnish, a driver. He is survived by wife and a 10-month-old child. The incident happened when he went to Jail Road to buy a milk product and suddenly fell on the road. The police launched an investigation to know the actual reason behind the death and conducted the post-mortem. The actual cause of the death will be known after the autopsy report.

Two youths end lives in separate incidents

A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his under-construction house in Palasia on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shashikant Silawat, a final year student at a college. Silawat’s family members said that he had gone to his under-construction house and went upstairs for inspection in the morning. When his mother went to check on him, she found him hanging.

The reason behind his extreme step could not be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. The body was sent for autopsy. In another such incident, a 20-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in Khajrana on Tuesday. The man was identified as Hariom Vishwakarma, a resident of Scheme No. 134 in Khajrana. He was a labourer and hailed from Sagar. His father Suresh Vishwakarma said that he had been unwell for the last two days and was resting at the house.

When his younger brother went to give him tea, he found Vishwakarma hanging from the ceiling. The police have launched an investigation to know the reason behind the suicide and sent the body for autopsy.