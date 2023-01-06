e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man duped of Rs 1.5L, crime branch recovers money in few days

Indore: Man duped of Rs 1.5L, crime branch recovers money in few days

According to a crime branch officer, Dushyant, a resident of the city had lodged a complaint to the crime branch through the cyber helpline

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by a conman, who posed as a courier company officer and sent a link to the complainant. However, the crime branch managed to return the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant.

According to a crime branch officer, Dushyant, a resident of the city had lodged a complaint to the crime branch through the cyber helpline. The complaint said that he had searched the customer care number of a courier company. He made a phone call to a mobile number and was informed by the receiver that he is an official of the company and could help him.

Later, the accused sent a link to the complainant and told him to share his information for the parcel. The complainant shared his information in the link after which he found that Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen from his bank account. He informed the bank about the same and later lodged a complaint with the crime branch.

The fraud investigation cell of the crime branch contacted the bank and managed to return the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant within a few days. The complainant thanked the police after he received his entire money.

The crime branch officers have urged people not to share any personal information on the links sent by unidentified people to avoid online frauds. In case of any fraud, report the matter to the cyber helpline run by the Indore Police immediately, they said.   

Read Also
Indore: IIT Indore holds workshop on electrochromic materials 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man duped of Rs 1.5L, crime branch recovers money in few days

Indore: Man duped of Rs 1.5L, crime branch recovers money in few days

Indore: Girl hostellers create ruckus at DAVV over poor facilities  

Indore: Girl hostellers create ruckus at DAVV over poor facilities  

Indore: Youth held for damaging idols in temple

Indore: Youth held for damaging idols in temple

Indore: DAVV student gets record Rs 70 lakh package

Indore: DAVV student gets record Rs 70 lakh package

Indore: PS seeks probe report in SGSITS molestation case

Indore: PS seeks probe report in SGSITS molestation case