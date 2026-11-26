Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly cheated of Rs10.90 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of investing in the stock and foreign exchange markets through the MetaTrader platform under Lasudia police station limits. The suspects allegedly lured him with promises of daily returns of 10-20%.

According to the complaint filed by Pawan Kumar Sharma, he received a call from a woman who identified herself as Sonam Pardesi and claimed to be living in Scheme No 136. She offered to help him earn substantial profits through stock market trading and later introduced him to foreign exchange trading.

Initially, Sharma transferred Rs1.50 lakh through Google Pay from his wife's bank account and through his cousin's account on Dec 23 and 24, 2023. Pardesi later introduced him to a man named Dinesh, claiming he was her manager and could guide him on foreign exchange investments.

On Dec 28, Sharma allegedly handed over Rs9.40 lakh in cash to Pardesi after borrowing money from acquaintances. In return, she gave him two HDFC Bank cheques worth Rs5 lakh and Rs4.40 lakh.

To gain his confidence, the suspects allegedly showed him profits of Rs20,000 initially and later claimed earnings of Rs60,000. They also transferred Rs70,000 to his account. However, when Sharma demanded the remaining money, the woman and her accomplice allegedly kept delaying repayment, claiming that his investment was still stuck in the foreign exchange market.

Realising that he had been cheated, Sharma approached the police.