Indore: Man drowns while swimming in Bilawali Lake

Indore: A man drowned while he was swimming in Bilawali Lake on Tuesday evening. His friend who was outside the lake cried for help and people gathered there but the man could not be saved. His body was taken out from the lake on Wednesday.

Investigating officer SI Gajanand said the deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Sabkade (45), a resident of Shrinagar Kankad. Dharmendra along with friend Raju had gone to Bilawali Lake on Tuesday evening for fishing. Raju was busy in his work when Dharmendra jumped in lake. He knew how to swim but entered deep water. While returning, he drowned as he was tired and could not swim.

Later, the police were informed. The police with the help of divers searched him but their attempts failed as it was dark. The divers reached the spot on Wednesday morning and fished out the body. Police said no external injury marks were found on body so it is believed that the cause of death is drowning. Autopsy report is awaited.