Indore: Inspired by Crime Patrol serial, girl cooks up kidnapping story

Indore: Police claimed to have solved the alleged abduction of a 21 year-old-girl from Aerodrome area on Saturday. The girl wanted to marry a boy of her choice but her family members were unwilling and she cooked up the story of her kidnapping to frighten her family into allowing her to marry the boy of her choice. She told police she was inspired to take the step after watching TV serial, Crime Patrol.

Aerodrome police station in charge Ashok Patidar said that the girl along with her mother had reached police station and had lodged a complaint that she was kidnapped by a few men in a car when she was returning home after dropping younger sister to her school around 12.30 pm on Saturday last week. The girl had stated that she was beaten up by the abductors and was dropped on Super Corridor by them. The accused then fled saying that her kidnapping should be ‘enough’ for her mother.

After this information, a case under section 365, 342, 323 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons and the investigation was started by the police.

During investigation, police team scanned CCTVs footage and talked to the people living around the spot from where girl was allegedly abducted, and no one corroborated her story.

Then police came to know that the victim has a love affair with a boy named Rakesh. The police later verified the information and talked the girl and she confessed before police that she wanted to marry Rakesh but her family members were not ready. Later, when she came to know that her family members wanted her to marry elsewhere, she became desperate and cooked up the story about her kidnapping.