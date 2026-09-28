Indore Man Dies In Nemawar Road Hit-And-Run, Family Alleges Mortuary Freezer Was Left Off | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Man dies in hit-and-run on Nemawar Road; hospital faces negligence allegation

Relatives allege mortuary cooling unit was not switched on, causing body to decompose

A 50-year-old man died in a hit-and-run on Nemawar Road after an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle on a bridge under Khudel police station limits around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The victim, Mukesh, a resident of Kanadiya village, was travelling to his in-laws' home to pick up his wife.

A speeding vehicle rammed his motorcycle from behind, flinging him off the bridge to the ground below, while his motorcycle remained on the flyover. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The tragedy deepened overnight when relatives placed his body in a private hospital's mortuary freezer after paying the required fees. However, the staff allegedly failed to switch on the cooling unit, causing the body to decompose and emit a foul odour by morning.

When the family confronted the hospital administration over the lapse, the staff reportedly misbehaved with them, triggering angry protests on the premises.

Police reached the hospital, pacified the protesting family and sent the body for autopsy.

Man dies by suicide, blames wife, in-laws

A 24-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in the Sanwer Road area, barely four months after his marriage.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Thakre, a resident of Bhawani Nagar Colony who worked with a private company. Police said he consumed the substance on Saturday night and informed his younger brother.

His family rushed him to Aurobindo Hospital and later shifted him to Index Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police recovered a suicide note in which Manoj allegedly accused his wife and her family of harassment. He also alleged that his wife was in a relationship with her elder brother-in-law.

According to the note, Manoj claimed that his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law had demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and threatened him and his family if he failed to pay.

He reportedly wrote that he felt helpless due to financial constraints and threats to his family.

Family members told police that his wife had returned to her maternal home soon after the marriage. Police have seized the suicide note and launched an investigation into the allegations.