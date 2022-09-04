Indore: Man booked for raping woman after promising to marry her

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Saturday, booked a man in Khajrana area for allegedly raping a woman doctor of the city on the promise of marrying her. A search is on for the accused.

According to the Khajrana police, a 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she had met the accused, named Mohsin, a few months ago. Later, they decided to marry. The accused also made physical relations with the woman on the promise of marriage. Later, when the woman asked her to keep his promise, he flatly refused to marry her.

She later lodged a police complaint. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections and started investigations.

