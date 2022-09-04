Indore: Central team inspects Light House Project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Senior officials from ministry of housing and urban development inspected the construction of flats under the Light House Project on Saturday.

The project is part of Global Housing Technology Challenge - India (GHTC-I).

Superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma said GHTC-I has been launched by the Government of India to further improve the quality of the houses being constructed under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme and to speed up the construction of houses. The implementation of Light House Project is going on in full swing in Indore.

Sunil Pareek, regional coordinator (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Urban), and JK Prasad, lead engineer, project monitoring unit, ministry of housing and urban affairs, New Delhi inspected the Light House Project in Indore and also took a review meeting regarding the progress of the work. In the meeting instructions were given to construction agency to complete the work by the end of December 2022.

Along with this, they also inspected the residential units built on Gulmarg complex and Palash complex.