Indore: Man booked for rape, and forcing woman to convert

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old woman has filed a case for rape against a member of the minority community and also accused him of pressurising her to marry him by changing her religion.

When the woman was unable to take the pressure anymore, she contacted the Bajrang Dal activists who helped her register a case against the youth, who hails from Bihar.

Heera Nagar police said a case was registered against Nabeel on the complaint of a married woman for rape, cheating and pressurising her to convert to another religion. Police are searching for the accused.

The victim said that she lives in Scheme number 136. She had a dispute with her husband in 2015 and has been living separately with her 11-year-old son. She started working in a private cafe after she got separated. In 2017, Nabeel came as a chef in the cafe, but he introduced himself as Naveen.

The victim told police that one day Nabeel forcibly entered her house and raped her, and then he blackmailed her and raped her on several other occasions.

She alleged that one day Nabeel revealed that he was a Muslim and if she adopts Islam, he will marry her. The woman refused to convert and told Nabeel to stay away from her.

The woman said that Nabeel left to work in Mumbai in January this year. However, whenever he came, he pressurised her to convert and marry him. He also raped her during his visits.

Nabeel allegedly also threatened the victim that he will harm her son if she does not agree.

The victim contacted Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma and Manoj Yadav and Jitendra Sharma and with their help, a case was registered against Nabeel.

Read Also Indore: Man who threatened city bus driver with knife arrested