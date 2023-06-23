Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Stepdaughter

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for molesting his married stepdaughter in the Lasudia area on Thursday. The woman had come to the city to meet her mother a few days ago.

According to the police, a 22-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she came to the city from Rajasthan to meet her mother a few days ago. Her mother resides in the city with her stepfather. When she was alone at home, her stepfather touched her with bad intentions. When she objected, the accused fled the scene. He again allegedly touched her with bad intentions the next day too.

The complainant reported the matter to her mother when her mother and the accused had an argument. Later, the complainant woman left her stepfather’s house and went to her friend’s place where her husband came from Rajasthan and lodged a complaint against the accused with the police. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and a search is on for the accused.