Indore: Man booked for duping two persons of Rs 7 lakh on pretext of job

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a person for duping two persons of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of giving them a job in the municipal corporation, police said on Thursday. The accused had promised to give jobs as a supervisor and he had given fake appointment letters to the complainants after receiving money from them.

According to the Azad Nagar police station staff, a case has been registered against the accused named Dhruv Verma of the city on the complaints of Praveen and Prateek, both residents of Musakhedi area. The complainants said that the accused had contacted them and had assured to give jobs to them in the municipal corporation as supervisors.

He took Rs 5 lakh from one person and Rs 2 lakh from the other. Later, he had given appointment letters to them. When the complainants came to know that the appointment letters were fake, they complained to the police.

