e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:05 PM IST

Indore: Man arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 12 lakh

He and his friend had committed thefts at various places in the Kishanganj area.
Staff Reporter
The police have seized cash and valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from the accused. | FPJ

The police have seized cash and valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from the accused. | FPJ

Advertisement

Indore/Mhow: The police, on Sunday, arrested a youth with stolen goods worth Rs 12 lakh in the Kishanganj area. The accused, along with his accomplice, was involved in crimes for a year and had hidden the stolen goods at his rented accommodation. The police are searching for his accomplice.

SP (West) Mahesh Chand Jain said that S-I Anil Chakre from the Kishanganj police station had received information that a suspicious person was roaming around Shiv Vihar Colony on a stolen bike. Acting on the tip, S-I Chakre—accompanied by head constable Mohan Devda—reached the place and detained a person named Sharukh, alias Furka Khan, a resident of Agar Malwa. He was staying in a rented house in Mhowgaon, under the jurisdiction of the Kishanganj police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his accomplice, Sallu, alias Salman, had committed a dozen thefts in locked houses in various colonies in the Kishanganj police station area. After the lead given by the accused, the police have seized cash and valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from the accused. A stolen bike was also recovered from him and the police are looking for his accomplice.

ALSO READ

Indore: Police work out theft case in 48 hours bring one culprit to book

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal