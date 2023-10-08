 Indore: Man Arrested With Illegal Pistol
Indore: Man Arrested With Illegal Pistol

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:03 AM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch recovered an illegal pistol from a person and arrested him on Saturday.

The Crime Branch received a tip-off that a person was roaming with an illegal pistol in an area under Chandan Nagar police station area. A team reached the spot and nabbed the accused. 

According to police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of Nurani Nagar. The accused is a drug addict and has several serious cases registered against him of attempt to murder, robbery, theft, assault, NDPS Act and rape. The police have registered a case under section 25 of the Arms Act. 

